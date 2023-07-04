SANFORD — Patricia “Patty” Elliot Larson, 65, of Sanford, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023 surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 5 at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Ministries in Broadway. Burial will follow at Cool Springs Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Ministries prior to the service.
Patty loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, sports, antiquing and truck driving. She was devoted to God and taught Sunday school.
She is survived by her son, Mitchell Larson (Haley); daughters, Jennifer Larson and Karissa Holder (Jamie); mother, Sue Hopkins Elliot; grandchildren, Haley, Cameron, Sydney, Gabi, Bently and Paisleigh and brothers, Mike Elliott (Lyla) and Dana Elliott (Jeanene).
She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Hulett Elliot.
Memorial donations can be made to Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
