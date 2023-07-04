SANFORD — Patricia “Patty” Elliot Larson, 65, of Sanford, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023 surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 5 at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Ministries in Broadway. Burial will follow at Cool Springs Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Ministries prior to the service.