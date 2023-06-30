SANFORD — Patrick Daniel Garner, 39, of Sanford, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 in a tragic house fire along with his two precious sons, Carson and Kaleb.
Daniel was born in Lee County on Sept. 11, 1983 to Mandy Garner Buchanan. He was preceded in death by his sons, Carson and Kaleb Garner, whom he loved and had a special bond; brother, Christopher Joseph Patterson; grandparents, Roy and Shirley Garner and Lisa Shrout; uncles, James Garner and Tommy Garner, Sr. and aunts, Michelle Garner and B.J. Garner. Daniel was employed most of his life in the family business, Garner Concrete Company. He enjoyed spending time with family and was a devoted father who always put his children first. Daniel was a jack of all trades, he also enjoyed drawing and was good at it. Daniel and his sons, Carson and Kaleb’s deaths will leave a huge void in the family and will be forever missed.
