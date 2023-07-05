SANFORD — Patrick Faye McKay, 82, of Sanford, died Wednesday (0705/23).
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 4:08 pm
SANFORD — Patrick Faye McKay, 82, of Sanford, died Wednesday (0705/23).
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
