SANFORD — Patrick Faye McKay, 82, of Sanford, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Mr. McKay was born in Galesburg, Illinois, son of Richard Glen McKay and Kathryn Parnell McKay. He graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering in December of 1963 and was employed with Snap On Tools until1973. He then went to work with Eaton Corp in Kenosha, Wisconsin until he was transferred to Sanford as Chief Engineer.