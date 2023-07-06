SANFORD — Patrick Faye McKay, 82, of Sanford, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Mr. McKay was born in Galesburg, Illinois, son of Richard Glen McKay and Kathryn Parnell McKay. He graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering in December of 1963 and was employed with Snap On Tools until1973. He then went to work with Eaton Corp in Kenosha, Wisconsin until he was transferred to Sanford as Chief Engineer.
Pat retired in 1990 when the Sanford plant closed. Then he started another business called Honey Do Helpers. He was a Past Master of Lodge 47 F & AM (Kenosha), a member of the Milwaukee Consistory — 32 Degree Mason, Friend of Bill W’s since Nov 1993. He enjoyed playing golf, swimming and fishing.
Pat worked with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and was a Club Master for three years. He and Barbara hosted girls from Denmark, Japan, Sweden, and Spain when they finished their summer jobs as Girl Scout Camp Counselors. They also hosted a boy from Mexico and a girl from Greece for three weeks in a program called Experience in International Living. He and Barbara traveled the U.S. with their family and loved going on cruises.
Mr. McKay is survived by his wife, Barbara Koehler McKay; daughters, Sandy McKay and Jennifer McKay; daughter in law, Lesley Wornom McKay; brother, Richard “Terry” McKay (Gayle); grandchildren, Meghan Sacco (Alex), Stephanie Parrish (DJ), Richard C. “Chase” McKay Jr, Ellen Parrish McKay and Samuel Taylor McKay; great grandchildren, Kinsley Sacco and Skylar Sacco and sister-in-law, Pat Hueath (Carl).
Mr. McKay was preceded in death by his son, Richard Charles McKay, great grandson, Mason Parrish, brother, Michael McKay, niece, Stacy Sandlin and grandparents, Charles and Ethel Parnell and Faye and Ora McKay.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 9th at White Hill Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends following the service.
Memorial donations can be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
