SPRING LAKE — Pearl Swan, 82, of Spring Lake, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at her daughter’s home.
Pearl was born on March 12, 1941, to Oliver Swan and Elnora (Adams) Swan in Texas City, Texas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SPRING LAKE — Pearl Swan, 82, of Spring Lake, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at her daughter’s home.
Pearl was born on March 12, 1941, to Oliver Swan and Elnora (Adams) Swan in Texas City, Texas.
She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School of Texas City, Texas where she was a member of the choir. Pearl had a beautiful singing voice and displayed her talent at various major school ceremonies.
She moved to California in 1976 and became a member of Abundant Living Family Church. She later moved to Spring Lake, where she became a member of Star of Hope OFWB Church and served there until her passing.
In addition her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Octavia Anderson Carter, Lillie Keys and Rose Swan and brothers, Oliver, Cleveland, Ellis, Thomas, Edward, Herbert and Roy.
She is survived by her five beautiful daughters aka Pearls’ Girls, LaSandra Burnett (Ernest), Teresa Holmes (Alexander), Latricia Young, Yalonda Thomas and Quinnita Reid; ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; sisters, Daisy Buster, Jerdean Tillman and Linda Killebrew-Johnson (Benedict); brothers, Shelby, Henry (Mary) and Clarence (Debra) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A wake is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford. The funeral home requests everyone who attends to please wear a face covering.
A funeral service is 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9th at Star of Hope, 2834 Dalrymple St,, Sanford. Burial follows at Lee Memory Gardens.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.