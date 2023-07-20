One of the tasks the Lee County Board of Education undertook earlier this year was the hiring of consultants to conduct an external performance audit.
At the board’s retreat Tuesday, members began to glean information from a draft of that report.
Linda Recio, president emeritus of Evergreen Solutions, presented the draft and recommendations in a two-hour session Tuesday at the Dennis Wicker Center at Central Carolina Community College. Board members, along with interim Superintendent Dr. Chris Dossenbach, listened as Recio highlighted some of the findings in the report — which is more than 340 pages.
Recio told the board that the report was broken into nine chapters, which included everything from district organization and management to transportation, child nutrition, finances and educational services delivery. The last time such an extensive audit was performed in the Lee County Schools was the 2011-2012 school year.
According to Recio, six consultants traveled to Lee County after receiving reports and date files. The consultants conducted an onsite review that included interviews with staff and administrators. The report includes 97 recommendations, with some which the board will look to take immediate action on.
One the most critical areas to address will be district performance on state testing.
“There are major issues here,” Recio said. “Covid, Covid, Covid, ‘Covid caused our test scores to go down.’ Well, if you go back before Covid, you can see this is a 10-year trend and it is not Covid. You started this downward trend before Covid.”
Recio cited several examples in the report.
“For the most part, you are below the state in all of these categories over the past 10 years — with some exceptions,” she said.
Recio also noted that with the exception of Lee Early College, district grades range from C down. She also noted that scores got worse as students advanced from third grade.
“Elementary school is pretty good, but as you move up to the high school level, there are issues that need to be addressed,” Recio said.
After asking board members to look at the statistics in the preliminary report, Recio said there were, “heavy issues here.”
“This did not happen because of Covid,” she said. “We went back years before Covid. This has been going on for 10 years. What’s it going to take? In our recommendations, it’s going to take strong professional development for teachers. It’s going to take consistency among the schools in terms of curriculum.
Among the recommendations are to examine all data sources objectively to identify learning gaps, develop standards-based curricula to address areas of need, provide training on updated educational materials and require constant implementation.
Recio also noted that there should be more accountability from individual schools to the district.
“There is a proliferation of site-based management,” she said. “The lack of consistency leaves things fragmented. This led to inefficiencies.”
The report also had a number of positives listed including commendations for the board and the organization of its committees, the district for its continuous recruitment efforts, a well-organized program for beginning teachers to combat turnover and many more.
The board will be discussing the findings in future meetings and revisions to the draft report are currently in progress.
