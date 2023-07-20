SANNWS-07-20-23 SCHOOL REPORT 1

Linda Recio of Evergreen Solutions speaks with members of the Lee County Board of Education about the performance audit. At left, listening is board member Chris Gaster.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

One of the tasks the Lee County Board of Education undertook earlier this year was the hiring of consultants to conduct an external performance audit.

At the board’s retreat Tuesday, members began to glean information from a draft of that report.