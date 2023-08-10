PITTSBORO — Chatham Community Library in Pittsboro is now the permanent home to a display memorializing six individuals who were lynched in Chatham County. The display includes six jars of soil that were collected from each of the known lynching sites in Chatham County.
The display was curated in partnership with the Community Remembrance Coalition — Chatham (CRC-C), who provided the soil and the bios of the lynching victims. The soil came from the sites where Eugene Daniel, Harriet Finch, Jerry Finch, Lee Tyson, John Pattishall, and Henry Jones were killed between 1885 and 1921. The display also includes documents such as the Congressional acknowledgement of the lynching victims.
