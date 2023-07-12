A Sanford native, now living in New York, is bringing his special routine to find daily peace back to his hometown Saturday with the PIES Peace Walk, set for 9 a.m. at Kiwanis Park.

RickExpress, or Ricky McKinney Jr. as Sanford friends would know him, has many titles — singer, songwriter, producer, DJ, fashion designer, farmer and entrepreneur. Residing in Brooklyn, New York, Express takes a holistic approach to his artistry, pulling from his emotions and surroundings to make something personal to him and relatable to us all.