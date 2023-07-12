A Sanford native, now living in New York, is bringing his special routine to find daily peace back to his hometown Saturday with the PIES Peace Walk, set for 9 a.m. at Kiwanis Park.
RickExpress, or Ricky McKinney Jr. as Sanford friends would know him, has many titles — singer, songwriter, producer, DJ, fashion designer, farmer and entrepreneur. Residing in Brooklyn, New York, Express takes a holistic approach to his artistry, pulling from his emotions and surroundings to make something personal to him and relatable to us all.
He began pursuing a career in music at a young age when his family discovered his distinct, soulful voice and his undeniable passion for sharing his creativity.
From the first time he stepped on stage, he felt an unwavering bond to performance and to his loyal fans ranging from young adult to older generations. They find his music soothing, healing, timeless, powerful and evocative.
RickExpress has worked with artists like Valerie Simpson, YEBBA, Ledisi, George Clinton, Anderson Paak, Sinbad, Sheila E., Topaz Jones, Rae Khalil Studio 54 Music, Nona Hendryx and more.
He loves exploring all creative forms, describing that real creativity comes to life “when darkness meets the light of my music.”
PIES is a wellness and fashion brand established in 2020 by RickExpress. PIES, which stands for Peace In Every Step, was imagined through walking meditation and a testament to RickExpress’ 150-pound weight loss. PIES is dedicated to spreading peace and positivity through fashion, music, community building, school programs and more.
PIES Peace Walks are a look into RickExpress’ routine in finding daily peace. Opening this walk to community allows people to come together and walk in peace light and truth and together as one. PIES Peace walk started in Brooklyn, New York in May and had its second walk in Boston, Massachusetts. The PIES Peace walk will take place in Sanford July 15 at 9 a.m.
