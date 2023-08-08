The City of Sanford Engineering Division has contracted with NC Vision to repair the public storm drain pipe underneath Pinehurst Street this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
To make the repair, NC Vision will install a liner inside the drain pipe, which requires no digging. Residents can expect to see large trucks, vans, and uniformed personnel in the right-of-way and easement in this area.
Work will be performed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., weather permitting, with the goal of minimizing disruption for residents. The roadway will remain open.
This repair helps ensure the longevity and reliability of the city’s roadway and stormwater infrastructure. Learn more about the process on YouTube at https://youtu.be/U91Nx-Fpzv0.
For questions or concerns, contact:
• Public Works Service Center at 919-775-8247.
