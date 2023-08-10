SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Brian Wade Stackhouse, 38, of the 700 block of Cumnock Road, Sanford, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Harrington Street on two misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court.
Trevor Dion Radar, 32, of the 1100 block of Walden Street, Sanford, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Walden and James streets on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and injury to personal property.
Jesse Antonio Devon Wilkerson, 18, of the 2700 block of Bellaire Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of James Street on a felony charge of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
John Derek Hancox, 45, of the 100 block of Foster Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday on a felony charge of possession of a schedule two controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, having a suspended/revoked license tag and driving on a revoked license.
Michael Ross Santucci, 45, of the 400 block of Peele Lane, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday five felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
Daniel McDermott, 34, of the 12000 block of 10th Street, Lillingion, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving while impaired.
Joshua Conrad, 39, of the 3200 block of Old Stage Road, Coats, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of injury to real property.
Robert Campbell, 23, of the 300 block of Osceola Avenue, Dunn, was arrested on Tuesday on a felony charge of fleeing and eluding with a motor vehicle.
Willie Scurlock, 49, of the 00 block of Dupree Street, Angier, was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of shoplifting and concealment of goods.
John Meadows, 58, of the 500 block of Miller Road, Benson, was arrested on Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of probation violation.
Amy Dorman, 30, of the 3800 block of Fairground Road, Dunn, was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle.
Aaron Pittman, 37, of the 200 block of Walden Green Drive, Raeford, was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of second degree trespassing.
