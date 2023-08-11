SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Aron Billy Brewington Jr., 53, of the 900 block of Black Road, Cameron, was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on misdemeanor charges of damage to real property and injury to personal property.
Celeste Dominese Williams, 43, homeless, Sanford, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of Horner Boulevard, on a misdemeanor charge of second degree trespassing.
Jahed Desmond Minter, 35, of the 500 block of Marks Road, Cameron, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of second degree trespassing.
Martinez Fernando Vigil, 26, of the 900 block of Mount Vernon Springs, Siler City, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Horner Boulevard and Wicker Street on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, driving on a revoked license and having no motor vehicle registration.
Christopher Lavelle Holmes, 43, of the 100 block of Minter School Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on two felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shirley Allen, 53, of the 100 block of Debbie Lane, Angier, was arrested Thursday on a charge of driving while impaired.
