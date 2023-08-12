SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Christopher Lavelle Holmes, 43, of the 1100 block of Minter School Road, Sanford, was arrested at 7 a.m. Thursday in the area of Minter School and Castleberry Roads on felony charges of robbery with a firearm and possession or other dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Melody Ann Shuler, 42, of the 200 block of Bracken Street, Sanford, was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of Spring Lane Road on misdemeanor charges of larceny and possession of paraphernalia.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Naquan Tyrese Berryman, 29, of the 500 block of West Makepeace Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:19 a.m. Friday on a felony charge of discharge of a weapon and two felony charges of discharging a weapon with intent to kill.
James Leon Thomas, 66, of the 3200 block of Green Valley Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:47 a.m. Friday on felony charge of larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen property.
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
Bobby Gardner, 45, of the 3400 block of Neills Creek Road, Angier, was arrested Wednesday for driving while impaired.
Anthony Tillman, 33, homeless, Sanford, was arrested Thursday and charged with larceny of a firearm.
Kriston Hilliard, 24, of the 2100 block of Rice Road, Sanford, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of child abuse.
Zakay Davis, 22, of the 100 block of Festus Road, Coats, was arrested Thursday on a charge of simple affray.
Avionia Elder, 18, of the 4700 block of Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was arrested Thursday on a charge of intimidating a witness.
Goldie Marsh, 38, of the 00 block of Bailey Way Road, Lillington, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of aid and abet.
Malcolm Blue, 42, of the 00 block of Fuller Road, Lillngton, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
Francisco Torres, 61, of the 1300 block of Milton Welch Road, Cameron, was arrested Friday for driving while impaired.
Noah Martin, 25, of the 1000 block of Applossa Trail, Wilmington, was arrested Friday for driving while impaired.
Reavis Cameron, 39, of the 500 West F Street, Erwin, was arrested Friday and charged with communicating threats.
