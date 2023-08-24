SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTNatividad Aguirre Mendoza, 23, of the 500 block of Poplar Springs Church Road, Sanford, was arrested at 4:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired and possessing an open container.
Marco Antonio Sanchez, 18, of the 600 block of Moody Road, Cameron, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana, possessing marijuana drug paraphernalia and a stop light violation.
The theft of a cell phone was reported at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Kevin Todd Johnson, 47, of the 3400 block of Farrell Road, Sanford, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Celeste Dominese Williams, 44, who is homeless, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday at South Horner Boulevard and East Globe Street.
Marquis Taeshun Newby, 28, of the 300 block of San-Lee Drive, Sanford, at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and failing to appear in court.
David Andrew Jones, 47, of the 1500 block of Winslow Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of breaking and entering and resisting arrest.
Savannah Renee Prillaman, 27, of the 1500 block of Cool Springs Road, Sanford, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Comfort Lane on felony charges of first-degree burglary, larceny and conspiracy.
The theft of a handgun was reported at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Waters Edge.
HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Danielle Marie Antlitz, 28, of the 700 block of Cameron Road, Broadway, was arrested Tuesday on a felony probation violation.
