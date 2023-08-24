SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTNatividad Aguirre Mendoza, 23, of the 500 block of Poplar Springs Church Road, Sanford, was arrested at 4:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired and possessing an open container.

Marco Antonio Sanchez, 18, of the 600 block of Moody Road, Cameron, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana, possessing marijuana drug paraphernalia and a stop light violation.