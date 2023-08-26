SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
David Clifford Holder, 42, of the 400 block of Holder Road, Sanford, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court.
Jolanda Lynette Brown, 42, of Sierra Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Amanda Lynn Saunders, 31, of the 3800 block of Ed Thomas Road, Cameron, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 2:27 p.m. Thursday on misdemeanor charges of driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag, operating a vehicle without insurance or registration, having a fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and failing to have a valid driver’s license.
Henry Rufus Gillard, 53, of the 1100 block of James Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 2:31 p.m. Thursday on felony charges of possessing cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trevor Dillon Phillips, 31, of the 200 block of Woodland Trail, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 9:35 a.m. Friday on a misdemeanor probation violation.
Sarah Ann Lovett, 42, of the 200 block of Hicks Road, Broadway, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:20 a.m. Friday on a Harnett County charge of a felony probation violation.
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
Derrion Kelil Johnson, 21, of the 300 block of Mackenzie Road, Spring Lake, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday on felony charges of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and two probation violations.
