SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nasir Ibn Khabeer, 42, of the 2300 block of Lake Avenue, Fayetteville, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Friday on the 3300 block of Highway 87 and charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony financial identity fraud and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a fraudulent ID card.
Luis A. Cante Ascuc, 36 of the 300 block of Rand Street was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Saturday in the area of Commercial Court and Dalrymple Street on misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired, an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and driving on a revoked license.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Luis Alfredo Cante, 36,, of the 300 block of Rand Street was booked into the Lee County Jail at 1:02 a.m. Saturday on misdemeanor charges of possession of open container of alcohol, driving on a revoked license, driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed.
David Alston Israel, 58, of the 1000 block of Boykin Avenue was booked into the Lee County Jail at 6:35 a.m. Saturday on misdemeanor misuse of a 911, interference with emergency communication and misdemeanor assault on a female.
Emilio Gordiano Gonzales, 30, of the 200 block of Hickory Avenue, Broadway, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 9:44 a.m. Saturday on misdemeanor charges of shoplifting, concealment of goods, violating probation and larceny.
Rochelle Williamson, 52, of the 200 block of North Avenue was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:12 a.m. Saturday on misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired and reckless driving.
Claudio Alberto Arellano-Vallejos, 29, of the 7900 block of Sheriff Watson Road was booked into the Lee County Jail at 2:43 p.m. Saturday on misdemeanor second degree trespassing and misdemeanor first degree trespassing.
Tamia Monee Edwards, 26, of the 200 block of Pinecrest, Bear Creek, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:52 p.m. Saturday on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Gernae Monesha Smoot, 30, of the 5300 block of Big Bass Drive, Raleigh, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:13 p.m. Sunday on felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Calvin Terrrell Mclaughlin, 40, of the 2600 block of Spencer Circle was booked into the Lee County Jail at 1:03 p.m. Sunday on misdemeanor charges of communicating threats and assault on a female.
Dominique Isiah Asberry, 34, of the 100 block of South Third Street was booked into the Lee County Jail at 6:11 p.m. Sunday on a misdemeanor assault on a female.
Hannah Katherine Powell, 30, of the 3300 block of Deep River Road, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:19 p.m. Sunday on felony charges of child abuse, altering or destroying criminal evidence, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Travis Tant, 44, of the 100 block of David Hill Drive was booked into the Lee County Jail at 1:57 p.m. Monday for 24 days for a probation violation.
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
Matthew Holland, 34, of the 00 block of Ballard Road was arrested Monday on a felony charge of probation violation.
Gerrell Morris, 30, of 1200 block of Mamie Upchurch Road was arrested Monday on a felony charge of probation violation.
Donovan Dowdy, 34, of the 1800 block of Old US 1 was arrested and charged Monday with violating his court date.
Robert Alvarado, 30, of the 100 block of North 15th Street, Sanford, was arrested Monday for driving while impaired.
Christopher Rangel, 20, of the 300 block of Broad Street was arrested Monday for driving while impaired.
Tameka Holder, 50, of the 300 block of North Willow Street was arrested Monday for a misdemeanor probation violation.
John Johnson, 63, of the 00 block of Eric McCormick Lane, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of violating probation.
