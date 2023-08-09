SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Marquise Laurice Wilson, 29, of the 800 block of Golden Horseshoe Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Watson Avenue and Main Street on a felony charge of speeding to elude arrest.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 9:19 am
Rhonda Lynn Harris, 54, of the 2700 block of Pilson Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday on felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Brian Wade Stackhouse, 38, of the 700 block of Cumnock Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday on two misdemeanor counts of driving on a revoked license.
Theresa Martin, 47, of the 00 block of Zena Lane, Spring Lake, was arrested Monday on misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.
Nadage Smith, 25, of the 800 block of East Cumberland Street, Dunn, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor probation violation.
