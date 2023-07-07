SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTSean Ladera Haynes, 31, of the 500 block of South Main Street, Raeford, was cited at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon, having an expired registration card/tag and improper equipment — headlights.
Prince Donnell Quick, 37, of 1016 San-Lee Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Humberto Branndon Perez, 28, of the 400 block of Hickory Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court, hit/run-leaving the scene of an accident and failing to heed a blue light/siren.
The theft of four vehicle stickers was reported at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday at the Circle K in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Joshua Cain Foushee, 26, of the 1900 block of Pumping Station Road, Sanford, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests.
Erica Nicole Kizowski, 30, of the 1700 block of Carr Creek Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Tony Albion Dorman, 66, of the 4900 block of Simpson Drive, Sanford, was cited at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
LEE COUNTY JAILOsbaldo Avellaneda, 27, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 4:14 a.m. Thursday on felony charges of trafficking in heroin or opium, conspiring to traffic in opium or heroin and misdemeanors charges of child abuse, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Sandra Giral, 22, of Alder Lane, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 5:08 a.m. Thursday on felony charges of trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver. She is charged with misdemeanor counts of child abuse, possessing marijuana and possessing a controlled substance.
Rhonda Lynn Harris, 54, of the 2700 block of Pilson Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:44 a.m. Thursday on misdemeanor charges of assault inflicting serious bodily injury and simple assault.
Alexis Deona Jefferson, 37, of the 2800 block of Cox Mill Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at noon Thursday on a felony charge of possessing heroin and misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and failing to stop at a stop sign or flashing red light.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.