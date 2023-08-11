SANNWS-08-11-23 SCC INAUGURATION 1

Alexander “Sandy” Stewart, Ph.D., was inaugurated as Sandhills Community College’s third president on Wednesday.

 Photo by John Patota

Prior to his role at Sandhills, Stewart served as the Assistant Commissioner of Agricultural Services at the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The momentous occasion signifies the beginning of a new era of academic excellence, innovation, and community engagement at Sandhills.