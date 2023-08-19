As the representative of the largest Army base in the world, making sure our community's veterans, troops, and their families get the support they deserve is among my top priorities.

 At the end of July, the House passed the FY24 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill. This legislation will strengthen our commitment to our veterans by fully funding veterans’ health care programs, benefits, and other critical VA programs. This legislation is also providing nearly $800 million above President Biden’s budget request for military construction to improve our national security.

Richard Hudson represents the 9th Congressional District, which includes Lee County.