PITTSBORO — Chatham County is seeking community input on its Haw River Trail Feasibility Study draft report.

Over the last several months, the Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department has collaborated with Triangle J Council of Governments and Alta Planning + Design to conduct the feasibility study for further development and improvement of the Haw River Trail. Their recommendations are now complete, and the draft report is available for public review and download at the Chatham County Parks and Recreation website: www.chathamcountync.gov/parks-rec.