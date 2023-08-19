SANNWS-08-19-23 SUPT SEARCH 1

North Carolina School Boards Association Assistant Legal Counsel for Superintendent Searches Sam Thorp meets with the Lee County Board of Education during a special called meeting Thursday to discuss the superintendent search process.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

During a special called meeting Thursday, the Lee County Board of Education officially opened a search for a new superintendent with the North Carolina School Boards Association and made one thing clear — they want the public’s input in the process.

The board will be seeking community and staff input in an online survey, which will be released soon. Questions on the survey will likely include ones about the type of leader they are seeking and will also offer a comment/response section.