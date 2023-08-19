During a special called meeting Thursday, the Lee County Board of Education officially opened a search for a new superintendent with the North Carolina School Boards Association and made one thing clear — they want the public’s input in the process.
The board will be seeking community and staff input in an online survey, which will be released soon. Questions on the survey will likely include ones about the type of leader they are seeking and will also offer a comment/response section.
“We always want to hear from our community,” Board Chair Sherry Womack said during the meeting.
Sam Thorp, assistant legal counsel for superintendent searches with the NCSBA spent about an hour working with the board on a timeline and the parameters of the search.
After thanking the school board for hiring the NCBSA, Thorp got right to business, noting that they had a tight timeline if they were to stick to the schedule suggested by the board. He noted that the board had a series of documents to sign in regard to the process and then addressed each one with the board.
“We’re starting with the draft timeline, which I have revised from the original one,” Thorp said. “I’ve adjusted the timeline based on my conversation with your board chair earlier this week. She mentioned wanting to move relatively quickly and ideally having someone certainly chosen and possibly starting before Christmas.”
Womack said that for transparency to the community, the rationale was that the initial timeline had the superintendent starting in January, however, there are multiple contracts ending in December.
“Therefore, we called this special meeting in order to meet those timelines,” Womack said.
In reviewing the timeline, Thorp noted that many of the dates have moved up.
“It is a little bit tighter timeline — not in an unreasonable one in terms of what we average in working with boards,” he said. “The only fixed date that is hard and fast is the application deadline. We just have to set a date when all of the applications have to be submitted by. There is some flexibility with all of the other dates, but we want to stay closed to them if you want to meet this objective for the announcement and introduction date in December.”
After discussions, the deadline that was agreed upon is Sept. 18. The NCSBA with them assemble all of the materials and put together an experience chart of the candidates. Board members will be able to access the information on a special site that only they have access to. Thorp explained that all of the candidates are entitled to confidentiality. The NCBSA would likely finish compiling the information by Sept. 22 and the board would hold a series of closed meetings about the candidates and their qualifications.
However, the community will have its chance for input in the survey, which would close around Sept. 12 when the applications are due.
“I think it’s too important not to (ask for community input),” Sandra Bowen said. “It will be an excellent tool.”
All of the board members agreed.
“I do like the open comments at the end,” Alan Rummel said. “I feel it gets the wheels turning sometimes.
Among other actions, the board approved advertising the vacancy on various professional websites, approved the survey being compiled and approved the application for the position and the process.
Thorp noted that the comments on the survey will be public record to the extent that they don’t include confidential personnel information. He said the public could view a redacted version if they did. The comments on the survey, however, will remain anonymous.
“The public won’t know who the comments are from,” Thorp said. “My guess is that you’ll have tons of interest in your search.
The meeting ended after about an hour, with the board noting that the link for the survey would be released soon and that the links would be available in a variety of places including the district website, social media and local publications.
