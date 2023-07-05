SANNWS-07-05-23 SHAW HONORED 1

Pictured from left at the ceremony are, Chuck Smith, Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon, Alan Shaw, Mike Hendley, Jack Maxwell and Lib Kelly.

 Submitted photo

Winfred Shaw, founder of the Quail Ridge Golf Course in 1967, was memorialized this week during a special dedication ceremony held at the golf club.

The ceremony was directed by club owner/partner Mike Hendley and Shaw’s son Alan, who presented a monument and memorial garden displaying the American, North Carolina and golf club flags in tribute to his late father’s contributions in developing the golf club and also for his love for the game of golf. Present for the ceremony were the additional club owners: Lib Kelly, Jack Maxwell, and Chuck Smith, along with dignitaries from the city of Sanford including Sanford’s former Mayor, Chet Mann, the current Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon and other city and club officials.