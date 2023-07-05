Winfred Shaw, founder of the Quail Ridge Golf Course in 1967, was memorialized this week during a special dedication ceremony held at the golf club.
The ceremony was directed by club owner/partner Mike Hendley and Shaw’s son Alan, who presented a monument and memorial garden displaying the American, North Carolina and golf club flags in tribute to his late father’s contributions in developing the golf club and also for his love for the game of golf. Present for the ceremony were the additional club owners: Lib Kelly, Jack Maxwell, and Chuck Smith, along with dignitaries from the city of Sanford including Sanford’s former Mayor, Chet Mann, the current Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon and other city and club officials.
“I had been looking for way to honor my father for the contributions that he made as a businessman and as the Founder of Quail Ridge Golf Club,” said the younger Shaw, a retired real estate developer and former general manager for the golf club. “I can’t think of a better location to recognize his contributions than in the shadow of the new clubhouse that was part of the restoration of Quail Ridge.”
Shaw continued by reading the inscription of the bronze plaque that is the centerpiece for the memorial garden:
Founder of Quail Ridge Golf Course in 1967
Husband, Father, Church and Civic Leader and Avid Golfer
His Vision was to build a quality golf course for area golfers to enjoy. An ACC Championship and many USGA Qualifiers confirm the quality. Golfers of all ability levels confirm the enjoyability. His vision became reality! Mike Hendley and his partners, Lib Kelly, Jack Maxwell, and Chuck Smith returned Quail Ridge to a place of prominence with restorations and renovations in 2017. The Golf Club at Quail Ridge was born. My father would be pleased and proud.
Presented in honor of Winford Shaw By D. Alan Shaw
The Quail Ridge Golf Club went through a tumultuous time in the early 2000s, and conditions of the golf course deteriorated until 2017 when the current owners took over and invested close to $2 million dollars to revive the Ellis Maples-designed golf course. Following an extensive renovation that started in 2017, the 6766-yard, par-72 layout has a new clubhouse and pro shop, enhanced restaurant/grill, new Champions Bermuda greens, and wall-to-wall Tiftuf Bermuda fairways. The bunkers have new sand, and the fairway topography now includes rolling hills. The club’s name was changed to The Golf Club at Quail Ridge.
“We believed we could return the golf course to the quality layout and facility it was designed to be by the club’s founder, and we feel the dedication and hard work from our partners and club staff have returned Quail Ridge to one of the Sandhills’ best conditioned courses,” said Hendley. “We are thankful for everything the Shaw family has done to recognize the value of this golf course for the community.”
Earlier this month, Quail Ridge agreed to be a host club for the Boys 10 Division for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship, which is the world’s largest and most prestigious junior golf championship with over 2,200 players from nearly 60 different countries. The club owners were pleased that Quail Ridge was chosen over a long list of potential golf courses.
“The city of Sanford is so appreciative of the owner group at The Golf Club at Quail Ridge, who have worked diligently to return the golf club back into one of the best in Lee County,” stated Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon. This rededication is a wonderful tribute to one of our community’s great business leaders and his family. It is great to see golfers from throughout the United States and now the world come to play the fairways in Sanford.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.