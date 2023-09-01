PINEHURST — Ralph Husum “Terry” Lassen, Jr., 74, of Pinehurst, formerly of Sanford, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Mr. Lassen was born in Lee County, a son of Ralph H. Lassen, Sr. and Margaret “Peggy” Porter Lassen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PINEHURST — Ralph Husum “Terry” Lassen, Jr., 74, of Pinehurst, formerly of Sanford, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Mr. Lassen was born in Lee County, a son of Ralph H. Lassen, Sr. and Margaret “Peggy” Porter Lassen.
Mr. Lassen is survived by his wife, Linda Crawford Lassen; son Jerry Scott Lassen (Glenda); stepson, Adam Stewart; stepdaughter, Paula Stewart; grandchildren, Dr. Emma Garner (Cole), Ashlyn Morrill Joey Morrill, Cybil Rae Stewart and Dena C Stewart; sister, Priscilla L. Warren (Col. Charles) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ralph enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and the rest of the family. He had two Champion Boxer Bulldogs, he also loved football and cooking. Terry graduated from Elon College with a BA in Accounting in 1972. He owned TJ’s Grill and The Palomino Restaurant in Sanford. He worked at The Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst for 15 years as an accountant and a cook.
A memorial service will be held at the Pinehurst Village Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations can be made to The Village Chapel Heritage House, 10 Azalea Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.