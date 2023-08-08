BROADWAY — A celebration of life service for Ray and Marie Castleberry was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at the Holly Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Broadway.

Robin Scott Castleberry, middle son, gave the welcome and opening prayer. The Old Testament reading and comments were given by Thesley Byrd, Jr., grandson. The New Testament reading and comments were given by Joe Dan Castleberry, grandson. The scriptures and comments were about comfort, remembering God’s promises, and hope for the future.