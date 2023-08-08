BROADWAY — A celebration of life service for Ray and Marie Castleberry was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at the Holly Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Broadway.
Robin Scott Castleberry, middle son, gave the welcome and opening prayer. The Old Testament reading and comments were given by Thesley Byrd, Jr., grandson. The New Testament reading and comments were given by Joe Dan Castleberry, grandson. The scriptures and comments were about comfort, remembering God’s promises, and hope for the future.
The eulogy and picture slideshow was given by Randy Castleberry, oldest son and Robin Scott Castleberry, They gave family history of the Castleberry, Seagroves, McLeod and Wood families; great-grandparents, grandparents, parents and their mom and dad. Highlights of Ray and Marie’s childhood, how they met and married, work life and family life, for each of their 88 years of life and 70 years of marriage. Ray passed October 1, 2022 and Marie passed June 14, 2023.
Music included “One Boy, One Girl” (Colin Raye), “My Heart Will Go On” (Celine Dion), “Precious Memories” (Alan Jackson) and “River of Life’’ (Mac Powell) sung by four great-grandchildren; Alex, Kaytie, Larsen Thomas and Adelyn Byrd. Shelia C. Byrd, only daughter, read a letter from youngest brother, Jay Castleberry. Shelia gave closing words and Thank You’s. Closing prayer was given by Pastor Jerry Parsons.
Everyone went outside and Randell Jarrell of White Dove of Pittsboro played music, read scripture, and explained the white dove release. In the Christian faith the white dove represents peace and unity with God. The white dove is the biblical symbol of the Holy Spirit. Today the white rock dove brings love, joy, peace, and hope to one who witnesses the release of these beautiful birds. Four white doves were released. One each by Randy, Shelia, Robin and Lisa Castleberry Clawson (sister-in-law/daughter-in-law Ray and Marie). The first three doves represent the Trinity (God the Father, Jesus the Son and the Holy Spirit). The fourth dove represented releasing the spirit of Ray and Marie.
A social and refreshments followed the service.
An interment of Ashes of Ray and Marie was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 6, 2023 at the Broadway Town Cemetery, Sanford. Pastor Jerry Parsons was the service leader. Pastor Parsons did an invitation to gather, an opening prayer and read a few favorite scriptures of Ray and Marie’s followed by some comments about them and their lives. Music was the song “How Great Thou Art” by Carrie Underwood. A committal statement and benediction followed.
