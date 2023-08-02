SANFORD — Rebecca Nell Watson Satterfield, 87, of Sanford, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Parkview Retirement Center.
She was born in Lee County on June 12, 1936 to Frank Fuller Watson and Chloe Copeland Watson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Randolph Satterfield and siblings, Carl Watson, Lois Cross, Julia Cain and Betty Sue Gunter. Rebecca was a hard worker all of her life. She worked in Quality Control for both Cornell Dublier and GKN Automotive. Rebecca was a life-long member of Shallow Well Church and served in many capacities, including as a Deaconess. She enjoyed working in her yard but more than anything she loved her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Satterfield (Joy) and Jerry Satterfield (Lori); brother, Fred Watson (Sylvia); grandchildren, Jason Satterfield (Amanda), Dana McNeill (Chad) and Joey Buchino and great-grandchildren, Cameron Satterfield, Brayden McNeill and Easton McNeill. The family also considers the staff at Parkview a part of their family because of the wonderful and loving care they gave their mother.
The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 4th in the Parlor of Shallow Well Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Eric Burmahl and The Rev. Donald Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Shallow Well Church in Rebecca’s memory, 1220 Broadway Rd., Sanford, NC 27332.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.