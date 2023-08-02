SANFORD — Rebecca Nell Watson Satterfield, 87, of Sanford, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Parkview Retirement Center.

She was born in Lee County on June 12, 1936 to Frank Fuller Watson and Chloe Copeland Watson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Randolph Satterfield and siblings, Carl Watson, Lois Cross, Julia Cain and Betty Sue Gunter. Rebecca was a hard worker all of her life. She worked in Quality Control for both Cornell Dublier and GKN Automotive. Rebecca was a life-long member of Shallow Well Church and served in many capacities, including as a Deaconess. She enjoyed working in her yard but more than anything she loved her family and friends.