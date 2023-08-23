SANNWS-08-23-23 BRADFORD BOUNTY 1

Bradford pears may be pretty, but they are an invasive species.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

The City of Sanford and NC Cooperative Extension — Lee County Center encourage residents and businesses in Sanford and Lee County to participate in the Bradford Pear Bounty Program.

The program allows any North Carolina property owner to exchange up to five Bradford pear trees for an equal number of native trees at no cost.