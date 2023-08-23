The City of Sanford and NC Cooperative Extension — Lee County Center encourage residents and businesses in Sanford and Lee County to participate in the Bradford Pear Bounty Program.
The program allows any North Carolina property owner to exchange up to five Bradford pear trees for an equal number of native trees at no cost.
Those interested in participating in the program must register in advance at www.treebountync.com and will be responsible for removing their own trees.
The NC Cooperative Extension — Lee County Center will hold an information session both virtually and in-person at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 to present information on the replacement trees being offered.
Bradford pear trees must be removed before native tree pickup day, which will be Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Trees will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the program and its requirements — which include presenting evidence of tree removal, visit www.treebountync.com.
For information about the Lee County information meeting or pickup day, contact Amanda Wilkins at 919-775-5624 or amwilkin@ncsu.edu.
