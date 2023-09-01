BURLINGTON — Renardo Rodrigus Alston, 47, of Burlington, formerly of Pittsboro, died Tuesday (08/29/23) at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough.
BURLINGTON — Renardo Rodrigus Alston, 47, of Burlington, formerly of Pittsboro, died Tuesday (08/29/23) at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Marsh.
Renardo is survived by his wife, Angela Alston; his children, Roddrikk Alston, Kaniyah Alston, Kaliyah Alston, Shaquille Foxx, Quentin Wiley and Alizabeth Wiley and his mother, Ada Alston; four grandchildren, Christian, Masiyah, Chance and Se’Kani; his brother, Andre Farrar and his sister, Walisha Atkins.
A viewing is noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 in the chapel of Knotts Funeral Home, 50 Masonic St., Pittsboro. The funeral home requests all visitors to please wear a face covering.
A funeral service is 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5th at the First Missionary Baptist Church, 700 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Siler City. Burial follows at Chatham Memorial Park, 13260 US Hwy. 64 West in Siler City.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Pittsboro,
