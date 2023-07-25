SANFORD — Rexine Kelly Lloyd, 85, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Parkview Retirement Village in Sanford, with her children by her side. Her last few days were blessed with being surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Born in Sanford, on March 10, 1938 to Rex Livingston Kelly and Ernestine Matthews Kelly, she attended school in Sanford and graduated from Sanford Central High School and then attended UNC-Greensboro where she graduated with a BA in Business Administration. She married Glenn David Lloyd, Sr. soon after college and worked for John C. Muse and Company, a CPA firm in Sanford.