SANFORD — Rexine Kelly Lloyd, 85, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Parkview Retirement Village in Sanford, with her children by her side. Her last few days were blessed with being surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Born in Sanford, on March 10, 1938 to Rex Livingston Kelly and Ernestine Matthews Kelly, she attended school in Sanford and graduated from Sanford Central High School and then attended UNC-Greensboro where she graduated with a BA in Business Administration. She married Glenn David Lloyd, Sr. soon after college and worked for John C. Muse and Company, a CPA firm in Sanford.
After the birth of her children, she devoted herself to caring for her family and home and then a few years after the sudden death of her husband, she decided to return to work with Lee County Schools as a teacher’s assistant. She worked there for 21 years and loved helping the countless 1st and 2nd graders that she was fortunate enough to teach, always giving that extra attention to those who needed it. She found the greatest joy when a former student or thankful parent would speak to her when she was out around town and tell her thank you for her kindness.
Mrs. Lloyd was actively involved in First Presbyterian Church where she was a proud lifelong member. She served as a Circle leader for many years, was co-chairman of the Hospitality Committee, taught Sunday school, was a member of the Dietrick Sunday school class where she played the piano, and she sang in the choir with her husband until after her children were born. She also served on the Flower Committee where she loved spending many Saturdays preparing flower arrangements for Sunday worship services.
She volunteered for many years with Meals on Wheels and the Bread Basket and in 2010, she was presented the Lifetime Membership Award by the Women of the Church. She was also a shepherd with her church and in later years when she was not able to get out as much, she continued her shepherd ministry by sending countless cards or by calling the sick, home bound or those who had lost a loved one and she would call many of them every day.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Lloyd was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ann Mann and her brother, Paul Kelly. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Lloyd Martindale and husband, Rick Martindale of Whispering Pines, son, Glenn David Lloyd, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer Lloyd of Sanford and her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, David Lloyd III, Jamie Lloyd, Elizabeth Martindale and Catherine Martindale. She is also survived by her sister in law, Emily Kelly of Sanford and her brother in law, Jim Lloyd of Winston Salem and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service for Mrs. Lloyd will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Sanford on July 29 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will be held following the service in the Harper Center at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 203 Hawkins Ave., Sanford, NC 27330.
Mrs. Lloyd was a true Southern Lady, and she will be remembered for her kindness, love of her family, compassion for others, humbleness and her strong faith and devotion to Christ.
The family would like to thank the staff at Parkview Retirement Village for the kindness and compassion that they gave to Mrs. Lloyd over this last year.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
