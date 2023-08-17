RICHMOND 1

Richmond senior Jacoby Martin (94) will be counted on heavily by the Raiders this fall after a junior year where he had 46 tackles, including 20 solo and six for a loss of yardage.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

For a few weeks at the start of the 2022 season, longtime observers of high school football in North Carolina may have been shocked to see the mighty Richmond Raiders in the cellar of the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Those who took a closer look knew better.