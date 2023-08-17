For a few weeks at the start of the 2022 season, longtime observers of high school football in North Carolina may have been shocked to see the mighty Richmond Raiders in the cellar of the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
Those who took a closer look knew better.
Richmond did start the season 0-3 and ended the campaign with a rare losing season, finishing at 5-6 after a 36-33 first-round playoff loss to Holly Springs. But just the mere mention of a playoff loss shows that while the Raiders were down in ‘22, they were a long way from out. And they plan on being back in their usual spot soon.
However, it might take another year for that. Richmond will contend for the conference title, but it might not return to state championship contention for another season.
The Raiders will be formidable on the defensive side of the ball, where multiple All-Conference performers are back in the fold. However, they must replace the bulk of their 2022 offensive production, which was led by running back Taye Spencer and quarterback Emoni McBride. Between them, the duo combined for more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 31 touchdowns.
Defensively, linebackers Joe Parsons and defensive lineman Jacoby Martin will form the core of the unit after all were named All-SAC a year ago.
On the offensive side, McBride earned All-Conference honors in his lone year as a starter but graduated in the spring. Two players, both members of the JV team last year, emerged as the candidates to succeed him as the starting quarterback. Domonic Tillman and Evan Hodges are both sophomores and helped the JV Raiders to win a share of the conference title a year ago.
Whoever wins that battle, they will be glad to have senior Jaliel Green in the backfield with them. Green backed up Spencer last year, but did so in style, picking up 423 yards on 52 carries for an 8.1 per-carrry average.
Senior Linden Garcia, who caught eight passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in 2022, was a revelation in the 7-on-7 season this summer. Fellow senior Javian Drake, who missed the past two seasons of Raider football, also showed out well in the summer.
But a great deal will depend on a lot of players with limited or no varsity experience stepping up early. As always, Richmond’s schedule is extremely tough, starting with Seventy-First in week one before facing Butler, Cardinal Gibbons, and Myers Park. The possibility of again taking some early lumps and then contending in the SAC is likely.
It’s worth noting that the Raiders, who won the SAC going away in 2021, were a mere six points from doing so again last fall. Richmond lost two conference games, falling 30-27 at Pinecrest and 22-21 to arch-rival Scotland. The only other team to come close was Lee County, whom they held off by two points.
Those who want to get at the Raiders, who were picked tied for second with Scotland in the preseason media poll, would fare well to do it this year and not next.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.