Week three of the 2023 football season will find both Lee County and Southern Lee facing stiffer challenges, while Lee Christian embarks on the third week of its inaugural football season with a mystery team as its opponent.

Both of the public schools are off to 2-0 starts this season. Lee County had problems with Northern Durham in its season opener before putting them away late, then dominated the second half of last week’s contest to beat St. Pauls by four touchdowns. This week, the Yellow Jackets face a Southeast Guilford team coming off a miserable performance last week, but which is also a 4A team that has made the state playoffs in each of the past 13 seasons.