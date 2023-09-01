Week three of the 2023 football season will find both Lee County and Southern Lee facing stiffer challenges, while Lee Christian embarks on the third week of its inaugural football season with a mystery team as its opponent.
Both of the public schools are off to 2-0 starts this season. Lee County had problems with Northern Durham in its season opener before putting them away late, then dominated the second half of last week’s contest to beat St. Pauls by four touchdowns. This week, the Yellow Jackets face a Southeast Guilford team coming off a miserable performance last week, but which is also a 4A team that has made the state playoffs in each of the past 13 seasons.
Southern Lee feasted on Western Harnett and Seaforth in its first two games of the new season, winning both for its first 2-0 start to a season since 2016. However, the Cavaliers will also face a real test this week, hitting the road to play 1A power Eastern Randolph. Southern has already proven it is much improved. A win in this game would mean the Cavaliers are a serious contender for postseason play.
Lee Christian struggled in its first two games, facing established programs Hobgood and Father Capodanno. The Falcons’ week three opponent, St. David’s, also did not play football in 2022, but unlike Lee Christian, had played football for many years prior to their hiatus last year. The Warriors, an Episcopal school, are opening their season and playing their first varsity football game since Oct. 15, 2021.
LEE COUNTY AT SOUTHEAST GUILFORDSoutheast Guilford lost 57-0 to Greensboro Dudley last week, but the Yellow Jackets should not look at that score and dismiss the Falcons as an easy victory. This was expected to be one of Lee’s toughest games of the season and it’s likely that it still will be.
Dudley, a perennial 3A powerhouse that regularly handles 4A teams, entered the game as only a one-touchdown favorite, but already had three touchdowns by the end of the first quarter and played the entire second half under the mercy rule. The Panthers toasted Southeast through the air, hitting 12 of 19 passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns. Lee County isn’t playing Dudley, but that team’s numbers do suggest an avenue of attack against the Falcons.
Last week, St. Pauls keyed on Lee running back BJ Brown and dared Lee’s junior quarterback Jack Martin to beat them through the air. Martin obliged them, hitting 13 of 25 passes for 234 yards and three scores. He could have had much more, but Lee receivers dropped several passes in the first half. They redeemed themselves later on. Kamaree Butler hauled in six passes for 108 yards and two scores, while Jayden Hill caught three for 68 yards and a score. Samuel Benton and Raymond Knotts had two catches each.
The Lee passing attack is likely to play a key role in this game, but the Jackets won’t get away from their strength. Regardless of what St. Pauls decided to do, Brown eventually ran through them in the second half and ended the game with 118 yards on 21 carries and two scores.
Lee’s defense has been strong in the first two games and has scored a touchdown of its own in each contest. They will be going up against a more physical team tonight and will have to keep the trend going.
SOUTHERN LEE AT EASTERN RANDOLPHEastern Randolph, a team that once contended at the 3A level, has fallen in enrollment over the years and now plays at the 1A level. One thing that has not changed is that the Wildcats are good. Last year, Eastern went 11-2 and lost in the third round to eventual 1A state champion Mount Airy.
The W ildcats’ program is perhaps best known to local fans for the coaching legend whose name is on their stadium--Burton Cates. Cates, who guided Eastern Randolph to a state championship in 2006, was the head coach at Lee County from 2009-17 before returning to Eastern, which was struggling in his absence. He turned the Wildcats back around and remains their head coach today, with 356 career wins and counting.
To prevent him from reaching 357 this week, Southern needs to put everything it has shown together. The Cavaliers were able to simply overpower their first two foes with an experienced offensive line and talented backs. However, they struggled with penalties in week one and in their passing game in week two. Eastern may be a 1A team, but it is talented and capable of exploiting any weaknesses. The Wildcats are not afraid to face bigger schools, and in fact, have played nothing but 3A teams so far.
Southern needs to get its passing game going, if last week’s game for Eastern is any indication. Against Asheboro, the Wildcats allowed 317 passing yards, but held the Comets to an anemic 23 yards on 24 carries. Eastern’s first opponent, Eastern Alamance, had success both running and passing, but the Wildcats simply wore down in that one, against the 11th-ranked 3A team in the state.
Eastern Randolph is currently ranked No. 4 in the 1A ranks by MaxPreps. If Southern were to win this game, it would mark them as a team to watch later this season.
ST. DAVID’S AT LEE CHRISTIAN
As mentioned earlier, St. David’s is a mystery team, having not played football in 2022 and opening its season tonight at Lee Christian. The game has been moved to a 5 p.m. kickoff, so arrive early if you want to attend.
The Warriors have always been an 8-man program and at times have been a very good one. They won the NCISAA 1A state title in 2006 and were 2A runners-up in 2015. As recently as 2020, they had a 6-1 record. However, they fell off to 1-7 in 2021 including two forfeits, saw their roster numbers drop in half, and didn’t play at all in 2022.
They are relaunching the program this season with a 16-man roster and no one knows what to expect, although it is known that they have players with experience. Lee Christian’s biggest issue in its first season has been that the players are learning on the job. Many had never played football before this season, and none had ever played at the high school level.
In spite of this, the Falcons have had some successes, putting points on the board in each of their first two games and showing improvement. Lee will hope to show more progress in this contest and as the season continues.
This is the only game being played locally this week. The Falcons have had plenty of support from their fans in the first two weeks and welcome anyone from the community who would like to see them in their first season of football.
