RALEIGH — Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson joined other sheriffs and law enforcement professionals from across North Carolina at the recent North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s (NCSA’s) 101st Annual Business Conference.
Roberson was elected by his fellow sheriffs to serve as first vice president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association for the upcoming 2023-2024 year.
Also elected to posts on the Association were President, Sheriff Darren Campbell, Iredell County; Second Vice, Sheriff Ricky Buchanan, McDowell County; Third Vice, Sheriff Clee Atkinson, Edgecombe County; Secretary, Sheriff Alan Jones, Caldwell County; Treasurer, Sheriff Van Shaw, Cabarrus County.
Roberson observed, “Sheriffs in every county of North Carolina are facing tremendous challenges in carrying out their responsibilities for law enforcement and the safety of our citizens; maintenance and operation of local jails; recruiting, training, and maintaining talented personnel; working with domestic situations, child abuse cases, serving civil papers, tracking sex offenders in the state, issuing weapons, permits, providing court security, and in many other areas.
“Our Annual Business Conference allows North Carolina North Carolina sheriffs to discuss their experiences and learn from each other, as well as bring ourselves up to date on important law enforcement developments,” Roberson continued. “North Carolina sh eriffs have a complex role as constitutional officers leading law enforcement within their respective counties. Our duties often require that we be available to personnel and to the public continuously. My staff and I will use this conference training to further serve and protect Chatham County citizens.”
During the Conference, sheriffs discussed a wide range of issues including recent changes to law and procedures. They also received updates on the State Budget and other recent actions by the 2023 General Assembly.
Training opportunities at the Conference included a panel discussion on school safety, an active shooter response program, and a panel discussion about line of duty deaths.
Sheriff Brian Chism of Brunswick County and his staff hosted the 2023 Annual Business Conference.
The NCSA’s headquarters is in Raleigh.
