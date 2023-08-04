SANNWS-08-04-23 CHATHAM SHERIFF 1.jpg

Sheriffs and other law enforcement professionals from across North Carolina attended the recent North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s (NCSA’s) 101st Annual Business Conference.

RALEIGH — Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson joined other sheriffs and law enforcement professionals from across North Carolina at the recent North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s (NCSA’s) 101st Annual Business Conference.

Roberson was elected by his fellow sheriffs to serve as first vice president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association for the upcoming 2023-2024 year.