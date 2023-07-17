SANFORD — Robert Edward McLean, 62, of Sanford, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
He was born in Lee County on Feb. 3, 1961 to Ralph Edward McLean and Betty Dickens McLean. Robert worked as a heavy equipment mechanic with Wake Stone Corporation. Robert’s strong work ethic was admirable, as he dedicated himself tirelessly to his job. He was known for his diligence and commitment. His strong work ethic was a testament to his character and his desire to provide for his family. He enjoyed both cooking and eating BBQ. Robert was a hard man, but will be remembered for his love of little children, his family, and his pups, Mille Mae and Masy Mae.
