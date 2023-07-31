SANFORD — Robert John Bracken, 82, of Sanford, passed away in the early hours of July 29, 2023, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by family.
Bob (or Bobby) was born on Oct. 10, 1940, in Lee County, to Pearl Lautares Bracken and Robert Donald Bracken. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several immediate family members, including his daughters, Melissa Stephens Bracken and Susan Bracken Dowd. He leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years, Judy Bracken; daughters, Dawn Gladden (Allen), Jennifer Bracken and Amy Wolfe (Bryan); his sister, Brenda Brown (Ronnie) and sons in marriage, Barry (Jo Ann) and Chris. He also leaves behind grandchildren Evan Barker (Christian), Abby Fisher (Adam), Allie Degleris, Claire Degleris and Nicholas Mourtzis. He has one beautiful great-granddaughter, Blake Barker, who inherited his unrelenting happiness, infectious laugh and smile, and immeasurable joy for life. His loyal dog, Callie never left his side and already misses him greatly.
Bob graduated from Sanford Central High School and attended North Carolina State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. A little-known fact: he was a walk-on football player for NC State, and he remained an avid Wolfpack fan his whole life. He started his family while at State, sometimes commuting via moped from Sanford to Raleigh to work for his father’s company. After graduation, he worked for several companies until starting his own successful business, Bracken and Associates, in 1978. He served as Sanford City Engineer for a few years and was on several boards of directors and committees.
During his life, Bob built several houses, even hand-laying a long circular brick drive for one of them. He was most proud of his home on Carbonton Road, which he built and shared with his wife, Judy. He was skilled at countless things, a result of his daring and adventurous childhood and excellence in scouting, problem-solving and building. He crafted boats, playhouses, workshops, decks, greenhouses — any piece of wood that he could get his hands on was turned into something useful. He was a practical, smart, ingenious and resourceful man. He knew everything about nature and survival skills. He was the person you would want to be with if you were stranded on a deserted island.
He was always eager and happy to do things with and for his friends and family, never saying he was too tired or busy. He took part in everything, from Westlake tennis to the church softball league to school projects to trips of any kind: including beach trips and mountain trips with his family, fishing trips with his friends, getaways with Judy, Alaska fishing and a cross-country drive with Evan, whitewater rafting with Jennifer and college friends, and traveling all the way to Greece for Nicholas’s baptism. He was ever-ready for a new adventure, one of his more famous being a canoe trip down the Cape Fear River with his high school friends. He made daily life exciting and special for everyone. His grand kids spent countless days at Bob and Judy’s driving the golf cart, fishing in the pond, swimming in the pool, picking blueberries and shooting a BB gun at a tin pie plate. There was absolutely nothing like a summer day at Grandpa Bob’s.
He never retired, choosing to work until his very last day. He built a successful business that earned him the respect and admiration of everyone he met. Everyone knew “Bob Bracken,” or “good ole Bobby Bracken.” Put simply, he was an honest, hard-working, humble, overly generous, faithful, and loving man, and let’s not forget handsome.
To honor Bob’s incredible love for life and adventure, there will be a celebration of life on Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Westlake Clubhouse, 1418 Gormly Circle, in Sanford. All who knew and loved him are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made at: donate.spcawake.org to the SPCA of Wake County in Raleigh where he adopted his beloved Callie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.