SANFORD — Robert John Bracken, 82, of Sanford, passed away in the early hours of July 29, 2023, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by family.

Bob (or Bobby) was born on Oct. 10, 1940, in Lee County, to Pearl Lautares Bracken and Robert Donald Bracken. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several immediate family members, including his daughters, Melissa Stephens Bracken and Susan Bracken Dowd. He leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years, Judy Bracken; daughters, Dawn Gladden (Allen), Jennifer Bracken and Amy Wolfe (Bryan); his sister, Brenda Brown (Ronnie) and sons in marriage, Barry (Jo Ann) and Chris. He also leaves behind grandchildren Evan Barker (Christian), Abby Fisher (Adam), Allie Degleris, Claire Degleris and Nicholas Mourtzis. He has one beautiful great-granddaughter, Blake Barker, who inherited his unrelenting happiness, infectious laugh and smile, and immeasurable joy for life. His loyal dog, Callie never left his side and already misses him greatly.