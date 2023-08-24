CAMERON — Robert William Moretz, 85, of Cameron, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Moore County.
He was born in Boone on Sept. 19, 1937 to Clayton Monroe Moretz and Alma Payne Moretz Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, H.C. Moretz and James Douglas Moretz. Robert served our country in the United States Air Force and was a utilities contractor for many years, owning and operating Moretz Services, Inc. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working in his vegetable garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.