BROADWAY — A graveside service for Ronald Duane Lilly, 82, of Broadway, who died June 24, was Friday, at Broadway Town Cemetery.
Per Mr. Lilly’s request, a simple graveside service was held with son, Matthew Mundy reading the 23rd Psalm.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
