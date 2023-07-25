With school starting soon a local organization is making sure students are well prepared on the first day of class and throughout the school year.
To do that The Salvation Army of Lee County along with volunteers organized the “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive. The event took place July 22 at Walmart.
On that day an actual school bus was parked in the store’s parking lot draped with a sign highlighting the group’s intentions, while volunteers waited outside the doors to the store. About 14 volunteers, over 12 hours, spent that time asking Walmart shoppers to go in and purchase school supplies and then bring them out and donate it.
Some did purchase school supplies while others donated money, putting donations in the Salvation Army’s red bucket, usually used during the Christmas holiday season.
Meg Moss, service center director of The Salvation Army of Lee County, said they definitely did a good job.
“We received so much,” she said. “People were so generous. They just gave and gave and gave. Some people came out of Walmart with a buggy full of school supplies.”
Moss said as a result of the donations the bus that was brought to Walmart actually did get pretty full due to the public’s generosity.
“The bus really was full,” she said. “It was filled with thousands of school supplies.”
She said they took the bus over to Lee County Schools on Monday and had some volunteers unload the supplies. She said the money they received would go toward buying more school supplies.
“We emptied the bus and organized the supplies into categories,” she said. “It took them about two hours.”
She said the reason they organized the “Stuff the Bus” event was because it was presented to the organization that there was a need from parents and teachers.
“We (Salvation Army) look for needs in the community and try to find a way to fill that need,” she said. “It was a great day for The Salvation Army”.
Leigh Ann Harris, was one of those volunteers helping fill that need and believes there’s something special in giving of yourself.
“I think we get more satisfaction out of being a volunteer than the ones who receive; the satisfaction to do something for others,” she said. “There is more joy on this side than the receiver side sometimes; at least for me.”
Moss thanked all those who help organize the event, volunteered as well as those who donated.
“God blessed us with a really nice day,” she said. “It also really makes you feel good to give back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.