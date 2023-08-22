ROUNDUP 1

Southern Lee players let the referees know they have the ball after forcing a Western Harnett fumble last Friday night. The Cavaliers’ defense nabbed three takeaways and shut the host Eagles out for three quarters in the 39-14 win.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

All seven members of the Sandhills Athletic Conference kicked off their 2023 football seasons Friday night, and five of the seven walked off with a W in their season openers.

While two of the five teams, defending SAC champion Pinecrest and Southern Lee, had a walk in the park, the other three winners were in dogfights. Hoke County drove 85 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter for a 7-0 win at Jack Britt, while Scotland edged Southern Durham 32-29 on a game-winning field goal in the final minute of play.