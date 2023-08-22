All seven members of the Sandhills Athletic Conference kicked off their 2023 football seasons Friday night, and five of the seven walked off with a W in their season openers.
While two of the five teams, defending SAC champion Pinecrest and Southern Lee, had a walk in the park, the other three winners were in dogfights. Hoke County drove 85 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter for a 7-0 win at Jack Britt, while Scotland edged Southern Durham 32-29 on a game-winning field goal in the final minute of play.
Lee County’s home win over Northern Durham ended with a one-sided final score of 27-6, but what this doesn’t show is that the visiting Knights, who were 25-point underdogs, trailed by a point and had the ball in the Lee County red zone with less than 10 minutes remaining. The Jacket defense stepped up and made a stop, and then BJ Brown took over with two late touchdown runs. A fumble return touchdown produced the final margin.
Pinecrest was also at home and its game was never close. The Patriots led 34-0 at halftime and tacked on two more scores after the break for a 48-0 rout of Knightdale. Had it wanted to, Southern Lee also might have gotten a whitewash on Friday night. The Cavaliers, who were favored by just one point in a meeting of two teams that were both 1-9 a year ago, built a 32-0 lead through three quarters. Southern is trying to build depth in order to avoid a repeat of the fourth-quarter fades that have plagued the Cavaliers the past two seasons. Western scored twice late in the game with several reserves in, but the Cavaliers also added one more score and won easily, 39-14.
Only two SAC teams lost. One was predictable, as a young Richmond team hosted a Seventy-First team with state championship aspirations. The Raiders are debuting a new triple-option attack but were in the game until late in the second quarter. Richmond trailed 21-13 with two minutes before the break, and one of the Falcons’ touchdowns was a 50-yard pick six. However, Seventy-First used a couple of big plays to go 71 yards in the final two minutes of the first half and led 29-13 at intermission. They went on to win 41-13.
The other game in the area pitted Union Pines against former conference rival Triton. The visiting Hawks built a 28-6 halftime lead on their way to a 41-12 win. The Vikings got their season off to a bad start when they fumbled 10 seconds into the game and a Triton player returned it for a touchdown. Union Pines responded with a touchdown drive that ended on a five-yard pass from Anthony Goswick to Ethan Biggs and made the score 7-6, but the Hawks scored touchdowns on their next two drives and then added another in the second quarter. Union Pines failed to score again until Goswick hooked up with Caleb Milton on a catch-and-run play late in the game for the final points of the night.
All seven SAC teams will be back in action this week. Locally, Lee County will visit St. Pauls, which opened its season with a 12-9 loss to Westover; and Southern Lee hosts Seaforth in the Cavs’ home opener. Seaforth lost its opener 37-3 last week against Purnell Swett. Scotland travels to Terry Sanford in a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff game won by the Bulldogs, 58-55. Pinecrest visits Overhills, Richmond will travel to Butler, Union Pines travels to Northwood, and Hoke will try to start 2-0 as it hosts South View.
The Herald’s football preview of local games will appear later this week.
