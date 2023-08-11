SANNWS-08-11-23 PATROL CARS 1A

Sanford City Council is moving ahead with plans to study the costs and policies involved with having take-home cars for police officers.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

Sanford Police Department officers and other future potential officers are a step closer to having take-home patrol cars.

During Tuesday’s work session, Sanford City Council talked about its options again after first discussing the issue at length in January.