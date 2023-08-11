Sanford Police Department officers and other future potential officers are a step closer to having take-home patrol cars.
During Tuesday’s work session, Sanford City Council talked about its options again after first discussing the issue at length in January.
According to the Office of Justice Programs, take-home cars have a moderately high initial cost, but they make law enforcement agencies more efficient and eventually save money. Statistics show that nearly 90% of the state government law enforcement agencies use this system. Police officers are able to use the cars to come and go from work — with some limitations.
City Manager Hal Hegwer said that during January’s discussions, council had had talked with Police Chief Ronnie Yarborough about the use of take-home cars as a retention and recruitment tool.
“There are a lot of positive things about it,” Hegwer said.
Currently, officers report to work and drive a car assigned to them and parked at the police department on each shift. The vehicles are driven 24 hours per day, seven days per week, meaning the cars have a lot of mileage put on them and often need repairs.
City Finance Director Beth Kelly told council that they were originally looking to purchase 12 new patrol vehicles this year, but they can investigate purchasing more. If take-home cars were issued, the city would be looking at purchasing an additional 55 vehicles. The 12-car estimate is around $441,000, the city would need $2.6 million to replace its fleet. While there would be a higher upfront cost, including fuel and insurance, the city could save money over the life of the vehicles instead of trading out cars every two years.
“Currently, the new cars are driven pretty hard,” Hegwer said. “Ultimately, we would have more vehicles. We are not in the norm, and most departments around us offer take-home vehicles. We’re a growing city, we’re not slowing down. We’ve had more building permits this year by July than we did all of last year.”
Yarborough told council that the take-home cars were an important recruitment and retention tool in today’s law enforcement climate.
“More and more agencies have gone down this road,” he said. “In Wilmington, now they’re purchasing vehicles every 5-7 years. It means a reduction in maintenance. Take our investigators’ cars — we drive these cars for years and years (because they are only driven by one officer).”
Yarborough continued to lobby for the take-home cars.
“It shoots morale up,” he said. “We’re very competitive in salaries, thanks to the adjustments you made earlier this year. I’ve lost a few officers recently — newer/younger officers place a tremendous value on the vehicles.”
Yarborough also said residents would see more police cars on the road.
“Officers don’t have to move equipment from car to car,” he said. “If we had a situation that warranted it, we could saturate the city. The big thing is being competitive. We need to be competitive with the agencies around us. As Sanford grows, we’re going to need more officers to protect people and their property.”
Council members showed interest in the proposal and Kelly said she would return with funding and grant options at a future council meeting. Yarborough said the police department has already developed a policy for the vehicles that would also be discussed.
