The Sanford Brush and Palette Club (SBPC) kicks off a Summer of Arts with a series of adult art workshops, new Board members, plus our second month of public art demonstrations at Art Meets Ag at the Sanford Farmers’ Market.

The SBPC is presenting three adult workshops for summertime learning, open to all members of the community. Through a partnership with regional professional artists, JJ Jiang and Sharon DiGiulio bring three new art classes in diverse mediums. Jiang will teach a full day Oil Painting Workshop on July 8 that is suitable for advanced beginner to advanced oil painters. DiGiulio’s July 15 Experimental Encaustic Workshop will introduce artists to the ancient technique of melted wax encaustic and collage. DiGiulio follows up with an Aug. 12 full day session on Printmaking with Akua Inks, another unique opportunity to learn mixed media using specialty inks and gel plates. Membership in SBPC is not required to attend these workshops. Registration for all classes is available online at sanfordarts.org/workshops.