The Sanford Brush and Palette Club (SBPC) kicks off a Summer of Arts with a series of adult art workshops, new Board members, plus our second month of public art demonstrations at Art Meets Ag at the Sanford Farmers’ Market.
The SBPC is presenting three adult workshops for summertime learning, open to all members of the community. Through a partnership with regional professional artists, JJ Jiang and Sharon DiGiulio bring three new art classes in diverse mediums. Jiang will teach a full day Oil Painting Workshop on July 8 that is suitable for advanced beginner to advanced oil painters. DiGiulio’s July 15 Experimental Encaustic Workshop will introduce artists to the ancient technique of melted wax encaustic and collage. DiGiulio follows up with an Aug. 12 full day session on Printmaking with Akua Inks, another unique opportunity to learn mixed media using specialty inks and gel plates. Membership in SBPC is not required to attend these workshops. Registration for all classes is available online at sanfordarts.org/workshops.
Joining the organization’s Board of Directors this summer are three community members who are passionate about the visual arts. We welcome art instructor Kay Grewal as the Chair of the Annual Art show, Mary Ruemker as the Chair of the Workshops Committee, and artist Maria Gonzalez Alvarez-Bacon as the Interim Vice President through 2023.
Continuing our support of community art events, the SBPC will present art demonstrations and youth art projects at the Sanford Farmers’ Market’s Second Saturday Art Meets Ag on July 8. We encourage parents and grandparents to bring their young ones to the Farmers’ Market to watch local professional artists demonstrate painting techniques, plus take home easy to follow art projects they can do this summer. The SBPC is at Art Meets Ag every Second Saturday through November.
• July 8: Oil Painting with JJ Jiang
• July 8: Art Meets Ag at the Sanford Farmers’ Market
• July 15: Experimental Encaustic Collage with Sharon DiGiulio
• Aug. 12: Printmaking with Akua Inks with Sharon DiGiulio
• Oct. 4-7: Student Art Show
• Oct. 14-22 Annual Art Show
• Oct. 24-27: 1st Annual Bowl and Vessel Show
The Sanford Brush and Palette Club (SBPC) was founded in 1964 with seven members, and has grown to a membership of more than one-hundred diverse, talented artists. The SBPC celebrates its 59th anniversary in 2023, and the values of the founding members, who believed that fellowship and education were important to artistic growth, continue to be a theme in the current organization.
