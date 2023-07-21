The long and eventful run of the Sanford Dirt Devils 13U baseball team finally came to an end Sunday evening in Myrtle Beach.
The last tournament of the Dirt Devils, who aged out of Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball as Deep River-Northview last fall, but had one more campaign left as the Sanford Dirt Devils, was the Top Gun Summer Nationals, held in the Myrtle Beach area over the weekend. Teams from as far as New York competed in the division with the Dirt Devils.
The Devils ended up going undefeated in pool play and had the best overall record for the entire tournament at 5-1, but were knocked out in the semifinals of the championship bracket by West Raleigh 13U-Holmes, a team that went on to win the title by defeating another team that the Dirt Devils had beaten in pool play.
It was a tough ending for the Devils, who ended their final season as a team with a 30-12-1 overall record, including titles in five different tournaments. Many of the players on the team will go on and be teammates on other teams, but the remarkable tale of this local team, which won countless championships over the past six seasons with the same core of players, and finished third in the nation at the Cal Ripken World Series in 2019 and won the national championship in 2021 with a furious run through the elimination bracket, came to an end.
Although the Deep River-Northview squad and the Dirt Devils are part of different organizations, the same players competed for both on their way up from the 8U all the way to the 13U ranks. When one organization’s season ended, the team would simply switch names and uniforms.
In their farewell tournament, the Dirt Devils checked off USA Prime Melton (13-4) and the Five Star Mafia (9-1) on Thursday at the Billy Gardner Sports Complex in nearby Conway. On Saturday at the South Strand Rec Center in Myrtle Beach, the Devils finished unbeaten in pool play and got the top seed, downing the Park Sharon Nationals 15-2 and HAVOC 13U 11-5.
Sunday’s championship pitted the top eight teams and the Devils opened with a 9-1 victory over USA Prime Andino before falling to the West Raleigh team 8-4. They went on to play USA Prime Melton for the championship and defeated them 5-4.
Pool play started off with a bang against USA Prime, as Ben Harrington led off the contest with a double. That ended up being the only extra-base hit of the game, but the Dirt Devils added 12 singles and five walks, and after a nine-run second inning, led 11-3 on their way to a mercy-rule victory in just four innings. Harrington, Tyler Mitchell, and Chaz Vought each had two hits. Harrington and Sam Taylor scored three runs each, while Taylor, Brody Brown, Mitchell, and Caiden Cox all drove in two. Brown and Aidyn Williams each pitched hitless ball as part of a combined one-hitter.
Up next was the Five-Star Mafia of Christiansburg, Va., and the Dirt Devils played the role of the G-Men to the Mafia, dispatching them in four innings with Mitchel Bryant pitching three strong innings before Taylor finished up on the mound.
Friday was a free day, which meant beach time! But the Dirt Devils were back at it bright and early with an 8 a.m. game on Saturday at South Strand against the Park Sharon Nationals of Charlotte. Harrington again started off the day with a leadoff double, and the Dirt Devils built an 11-2 lead after two innings featuring doubles by Mitchell, Cox and Williams. Harrington and Dallas Roberts combined to handle the pitching, while Brown drove in three runs and scored two. Williams and Mitchell both drove in and scored two, with Harrington and Taylor also scoring two runs each. Oliver Morrison checked into the game in right field and couldn’t get the Nationals to throw him a strike, walking twice and scoring a run.
Pool play ended late that day against HAVOC Sports from Spotsylvania, Va. and the first 5-inning game in the tournament for the Devils. However, this one wasn’t all that competitive, either. It was 6-3 at the end of the first inning and 9-3 after two. HAVOC got two in the third inning, but the Dirt Devils held them off the board the rest of the way and added two of their own in the fifth.
The only real suspense came during HAVOC’s third inning rally, where they were within 9-5 and had a runner on third base with one out, having already scored twice in the inning. The next HAVOC batter hit the ball right back to Cox on the mound, who alertly fired home to Brown, who was catching, and cut off the run. He then got a ground ball to end the inning.
Brown led off the fifth with a double, and singles from Mitchell, William and Ryan Byrd followed and netted two insurance runs.
Brown and Mitchell each collected three hits. Harrington had two and scored a game-high four runs. Luke Waters scored twice and had an RBI, while Mitchell drove in two and scored one. In the fourth inning, Harrington, Williams and Waters teamed up on a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. Cox went the distance on the mound.
The Devils were the top seed in bracket plat and took on USA Prime Andino in the quarterfinals. This game was close until a seven-run fourth inning turned a 2-1 game into a 9-1 contest and resulted in the game being called after four innings of play. Bryant was in control throughout on the mound, though. He threw a complete-game one-hitter with four strikeouts and the only run USA Prime got was unearned.
No Dirt Devil had more than one hit, but Harrington and Roberts both drove in two runs and Williams and Vought both scored twice.
Game #2 in bracket play was against Canes West Raleigh Holmes from Raleigh, NC. The Canes took the lead from the start and never looked back. Though the score wasn’t looking in our favor, Luke did manage to hit a home run — the first and only dinger of the tournament for the Dirt Devils. Brody and Dallas pitched. The final score was 8-4, eliminating the Dirt Devils.
The second game, played early in the afternoon, was just evidence that you can’t win them all, and this wasn’t the Dirt Devils’ day. Brown started the game and allowed three runs in the first inning, but the Devils got two of them back right away when Taylor singled and Waters hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. The Canes opened the fourth with three straight hits and pushed their lead to 5-2. The Dirt Devils answered with a run when Waters was hit with two out and Waters doubled to make it 5-3. Mitchell followed and worked the count to 3-1 but didn’t get all of the next pitch, flying out. The fifth went much the same, as the Canes scored twice but Sanford could only get one in response.
The Dirt Devils got runners on base in each of the final two innings but couldn’t follow through. The team that had won dozens of titles in six years of competition, much of it against larger organizations and many with greater funding and even corporate support, wouldn’t add one more to its trophy case.
Good thing they didn’t need to. All the ones they’d won before had already proven all they needed to prove.
