The long and eventful run of the Sanford Dirt Devils 13U baseball team finally came to an end Sunday evening in Myrtle Beach.

The last tournament of the Dirt Devils, who aged out of Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball as Deep River-Northview last fall, but had one more campaign left as the Sanford Dirt Devils, was the Top Gun Summer Nationals, held in the Myrtle Beach area over the weekend. Teams from as far as New York competed in the division with the Dirt Devils.