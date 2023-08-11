The City of Sanford is turning 150 years old next year and plans are already under way to celebrate.
At Tuesday’s work session, Sanford City Council heard from Bob Joyce, who is chair of the Sanford Sesquicentennial Committee. As he spoke, Joyce thanked Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon for the vision to have the celebration.
“I think this is a great opportunity to showcase our community,” Joyce said. “Our last big celebration was our hundredth birthday in 1974. It was a lot of fun. I remember it. I was here. I was in college, but I was back and forth at that time. There were a lot of activities. It was really well publicized locally.”
Joyce said the 1974 celebration was focused on traditions. He showed council photos from the celebration and continued to speak about it. He shared a framework from Salmon and research on what other communities have done for their celebrations.
“These are ideas that would honor our history, but also look to the future — where we want to go and what kind of city we want to be,” he said. “This is a framework — an outline. We want ideas from everyone.”
Joyce encouraged council to help with ideas and Salmon noted that they will be working to find representatives from across the community to help with the planning.
“The plan is to have a yearlong celebration — something every month,” Joyce said. “Multiple events — we would use some existing events that we already have scheduled — like StreetFest. We would also use regional events. We’ve got the U.S. Open coming to Pinehurst in June. Our hotels are already filling up for that event. It’s certainly an opportunity. We would create some new events and involve every part of our community. The goal is to increase awareness of our community. It has increased considerably in the last few years and we want to keep that momentum going. We want to increase awareness across the state and across our region of the country of who we are and what we have to offer.”
Joyce said one of the goals is to generate activity for local businesses and to attract families to check out Sanford as a place to call home. Joyce also asked council to provide funding for promotional activities and help with other costs associated with the events.
“We certainly anticipate a lot of volunteers to help with event planning and event management,” he said. “We certainly will look to get some sponsorships from local industries and businesses. We also think we will partner with many clubs and organizations, DSI (Downtown Sanford Inc.), TDA (Tourism Development Authority, SAGA (Sanford Area Growth Alliance) and lots of other folks that will have a part in helping us plan.”
Joyce said the next step would be to bring a committee together and ask the community for ideas and develop a calendar.
“We’d like to do that this fall,” he said.
Salmon said they are looking to put together a “broad and diverse celebration of our past, our current state of where we are and where we’re going.”
“It’s an opportunity to celebrate the best parts of our community,” she said.
