The Sanford Lions Club welcomed Judy Keck, first vice district governor, District 31-O, to the Lions’ Den at their recent meeting.
Sharing the District goals, Keck noted membership as the top priority. Lions around the globe provide for the vision impaired, ranging from eye screening in the schools and mobile vans to other charitable services to support the cure of childhood cancers and diabetes. She thanked the club for its yeoman’s work in supporting the Sanford community, the District and Lions International.
Following Keck’s remarks, Lions President, Keith Gallagher thanked her for her leadership and support. He then presented to Keck a donation to Brighter Vision of $10,000 to support the needs of the vision impaired.
Jennifer Hertlets, the club’s newest Lion member, was inducted into the Club by Lion Avron Upchurch. Jennifer is married to long time member Lindsay Jones who sponsored her membership. Both plan on supporting the club goals, working at the fair and supporting the vision impaired in our community.
Following the induction, Lion Bonita Cox was recognized by the president for her hard work in collecting over 170 eye glasses and sorting them in preparation for shipping to the District.
“Hundreds of people will benefit from this arduous and pain-staking work. Well done, Bonita,” Gallagher said.
Lion Bob Nelson provided updates on the Lee Regional Fair, scheduled for September 13-17th. This year’s theme is “Love This Fair!” With plans and preparations coming together, Fairgoers will certainly have a great time.
Without a doubt, Lions make a difference in the community—you can too. Come by the Clubhouse on either the first or third Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.