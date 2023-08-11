The Sanford Lions Club welcomed Judy Keck, first vice district governor, District 31-O, to the Lions’ Den at their recent meeting.

Sharing the District goals, Keck noted membership as the top priority. Lions around the globe provide for the vision impaired, ranging from eye screening in the schools and mobile vans to other charitable services to support the cure of childhood cancers and diabetes. She thanked the club for its yeoman’s work in supporting the Sanford community, the District and Lions International.

