SILER CITY — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 5.
At approximately 4 a.m. on July 5, a gunshot victim entered Chatham Hospital in Siler City. Chatham County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed the victim, who told them that Mikhell Avion Watson, 18, of the 3500 block of Hiawatha Road in Sanford, and a juvenile suspect, shot at him while he was attempting to meet up with Alexis Mason, 24, of the 1900 block of Lakeview Road in Asheboro.
During a search of Watson’s residence, investigators discovered a firearm whose shell casings matched those recovered from the crime scene.
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office investigators communicated with other law enforcement jurisdictions outside of Chatham County and determined Watson was the primary suspect in four other recent shootings. The firearm that was recovered from Watson’s residence was determined, through testing with the NIBIN (National Integrated Ballistic Information Network), to be the same firearm used in each of the other shootings.
Warrants were issued for the arrest of Watson, Mason, and the juvenile suspect.
Watson is charged in connection with the July 5 incident with felony conspiracy, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, simple assault, and assault by pointing a gun. He was issued a $50,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on July 17.
Mason is charged with felony conspiracy and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. No bond was issued for Mason, who was held on a domestic violence hold and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on July 17.
The juvenile suspect was taken into secure custody and is charged with felony conspiracy, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, misdemeanor simple assault, and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.
