SILER CITY — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 5.

At approximately 4 a.m. on July 5, a gunshot victim entered Chatham Hospital in Siler City. Chatham County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed the victim, who told them that Mikhell Avion Watson, 18, of the 3500 block of Hiawatha Road in Sanford, and a juvenile suspect, shot at him while he was attempting to meet up with Alexis Mason, 24, of the 1900 block of Lakeview Road in Asheboro.