As Sanford continues to grow, so does the need for city services, that’s why Sanford City Council recently approved a contract for the design of a proposed annex to the Sanford Municipal Building.
In March, council held discussions and advertised for bids from design services for a new city complex annex.
In August, the city moved a step closer to the project by approving an amendment to the city’s operating budget of $100,000 to go toward the design of the structure. Currently, with the additional $100,000, $1.6 million has been allotted toward the design and the city entered into an agreement with ADW Architects for the project. The contract as it stands is for design services as well as geotechnical and surveying services.
According to a city memorandum, the studies envision a 32,000 square-foot annex to the current building with a connecting enclosed and elevated walkway.
In addition to the annex, the proposal includes a park with splash pad, a restroom/equipment building, additional parking and an extension of a greenway to eventually tie to future improvements along Little Buffalo Creek.
“This is the next step in another exciting project that we are embarking on as a city, moving forward to build what we need to build as infrastructure for our future,” Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon said.
When Sanford City Council meets Tuesday night, there are several items on the agenda including issuing a proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month, which will be celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and a pinning and oath ceremony for the Sanford Fire Department’s new Battalion Chief of Training and Standards, Ronnie Page.
Council will also issue a decision on a public hearing held last month on a proposal to rezone land near the Circle K store on Hawkins Avenue for an expansion of the facility.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at the Sanford Municipal Building, 225 East Weatherspoon St., with any zoning cases for public hearing to take place at 6 p.m.
