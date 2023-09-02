SANNWS-09-02-23 CITY EXPANSION 1

The Sanford Municipal Building could be expanding to help meet the city’s future needs.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

As Sanford continues to grow, so does the need for city services, that’s why Sanford City Council recently approved a contract for the design of a proposed annex to the Sanford Municipal Building.

In March, council held discussions and advertised for bids from design services for a new city complex annex.