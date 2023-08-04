At its Tuesday regular meeting, Sanford City Council signed an interlocal agreement with the Town of Pittsboro to become the utility provider for Pittsboro.

“This historic decision for the City of Sanford and Town of Pittsboro sets a foundation for both parties to succeed now and into the future,” Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon said. “To make this happen without placing a burden on Sanford’s rate payers is a tremendous achievement and credit to our team.”