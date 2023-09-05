The Sanford Police Department and Sanford Fire Department invite the community to join them at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Sanford Municipal Center for a friendly cornhole tournament.
Teams of two will declare “Team PD” or “Team FD” before play starts. At the end of the tournament, the highest scoring team will win a prize and either the fire department or the police department will be named winner for the day.
There is no entry fee to play. Along with cornhole, the event will feature free hot dogs and hamburgers and lawn games for everyone. The Sanford Police Department will also provide free bike helmets for children in attendance along with chances to tour the SPD mobile unit and police vehicles.
The tournament is a precursor event for National Night Out, an annual community-wide celebration of neighborhood spirit, first responder relationships, and crime prevention awareness. This year, National Night Out is Tuesday, October 3.
Learn more about National Night Out at www.sanfordnc.net/nno. Register to participate online or register on Saturday at the cornhole tournament.
