The majority of residents living in Gilmore Terrace Apartments were outside on their porches watching as police investigated a shooting in that area Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sanford Police Department, a shooting occurred at 1:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Fields Drive. Police say a 32 year-old male victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported by ambulance to Central Carolina Hospital, which abuts the apartment complex.