The majority of residents living in Gilmore Terrace Apartments were outside on their porches watching as police investigated a shooting in that area Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Sanford Police Department, a shooting occurred at 1:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Fields Drive. Police say a 32 year-old male victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported by ambulance to Central Carolina Hospital, which abuts the apartment complex.
The shooting victim was life flighted to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital.
Police did an extensive search of the area in an attempt to find the shooter including a heavily wooded area behind Gilmore Terrace. Police were also stationed at several intersections as well during the search.
When residents were questioned about the incident most said there is a lot going on and it isn’t good.
Patricia Woods, who has lived in the complex for nine years, said incidents like this and the area overall has been overlooked.
“There’s a bunch of bullcrap that needs to be taken care of around here quickly,” she said. “You can see it for yourself.”
Sanford detectives are actively investigating the incident and anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 919-775-8268.
