Four Lee County landowners recently received compensation for former railroad land that is being taken for a rails-to-trails project in Sanford.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

After years of legal wrangling in court a group of Sanford residents have received compensation regarding a lawsuit involving the proposed acquisition of their property for use by the general public.

Attorneys for the law firm Lewis Rice were able to recover $100,000 in compensation for four Sanford landowners who brought claims against the federal government.