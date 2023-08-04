After years of legal wrangling in court a group of Sanford residents have received compensation regarding a lawsuit involving the proposed acquisition of their property for use by the general public.
Attorneys for the law firm Lewis Rice were able to recover $100,000 in compensation for four Sanford landowners who brought claims against the federal government.
In November 2022, at least two landowners filed the initial lawsuit against the federal government. Attorneys from Lewis Rice’s Federal Takings & Rails to Trails Practice took the to the United States Court of Federal Claims.
The lawsuit involved the planned conversion of a 1.5-mile abandoned railroad corridor owned by the Atlantic & Western Railway into a public hiking and biking trail, which would cross or trespass on the landowner’s property.
According to the attorneys for the landowners, the line or proposed trail runs from the area of Nash Street across Broadway Road (NC 42) in the Rosser Road area. The line runs near the U.S. 421/NC 87 bypass.
The landowners sued the federal government because they believed that the land under the railroad easement belonged to them and the conversion of the railroad into a public recreational trail is not authorized under North Carolina law.
The federal government recently settled with the landowners resulting in the monetary settlement plus attorneys’ fees and costs related to land damages.
According to attorneys with Lewis Rice, a Supreme Court case in the 1980s in Vermont set a precedent of compensation for landowners in cases like the one in Lee County.
Lewis Rice was founded in 1909 and has several offices across the country. The law firms federal takings attorneys represent landowners throughout the United States taking claims against the federal government. One of the law firm’s primary focus of the group is representing landowners in what is commonly referred to as rails to trails taking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.