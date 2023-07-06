SANNWS-07-06-23 CCH TREATMENT 1

Kevin Russ and his wife, Tammy, at their home in Sanford.

 Submitted photo

When Tammy Russ cut her thumb removing an ingrown hangnail, little did she know that she would nearly lose her life 24 hours later from a rare flesh-eating bacteria. But thanks to an astute diagnosis, emergency surgery and lifesaving intensive care at Central Carolina Hospital, she is alive and well today.

Tammy’s thumb began swelling over a 12-hour period on June 7, and she became weak and could not stand up, said her daughter, Amber McDaniel. An urgent care center could not diagnose the problem.