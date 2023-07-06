SANFORD — Sarah Watson, 92, of Sanford, died Monday (07/03/23) at her home.
A viewing is 10 a.m. Friday, July 7 at Mt. Nebo FWB Church, 3292 Edwards Rd, Sanford. A funeral service follows at 11:00 a.m. in the Mt. Nebo FWB Church cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McLeod Funeral Home of Sanford.
